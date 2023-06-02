Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Today; Check Results At mahahsscboard.in

Via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message.

Step 3: Type “MHSSC(space)Seat Number”

Step 4: Send the message to the number 57766.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on your mobile phone

Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on your device and log in using your username and password.

Step 2: If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Step 3: On the left sidebar, select ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

Step 4: From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’.

Step 5: Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.

Step 6: Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Get Document’ option to initiate the download of your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023.

Step 8: Once downloaded, you can choose to save the document to your DigiLocker account by clicking on the “Save to Locker” button.

