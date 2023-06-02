Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Today; Check Results At mahahsscboard.in

Live now
Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 10:04 IST
Maharashtra, India
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today (June 2) at 11 am. Applicants from Maharashtra Board will be able to check their scores from 1 pm onwards. To check scores, students from MSBSHSE will have to visit the official websites of the Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in.
A total of 15,77,256 students registered to take the SSC exam this year. 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls out of all the people that showed up for the exam. The board exams took place from Read More
The class 12 or HSC results have been declared. This year, the pass percentage stands at 91.25 per cent. A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year.
Out of the total number of those who appeared in the examination, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls.
The MSBSHSE SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25.
Students can check their scorecards via the following official websites:
— msbshse.co.in
— hscresult.mkcl.org
— mahresult.nic.in

In order to appear for the supplementary exams, students need to complete the application process by submitting a prescribed form before the specified last date. The tentative schedule for the supplementary exams is expected to take place in July 2023. Read More with News18.com
According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the minimum passing percentage is set at 35 per cent. This criterion applies to both the theory and practical papers of the examination, encompassing the overall performance of the students. Read More
Via SMS
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Create a new message.
Step 3: Type “MHSSC(space)Seat Number”
Step 4: Send the message to the number 57766.
Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on your mobile phone
Via DigiLocker
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on your device and log in using your username and password.
Step 2: If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.
Step 3: On the left sidebar, select ‘Pull Partner Documents’.
Step 4: From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’.
Step 5: Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.
Step 6: Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.
Step 7: Click on the ‘Get Document’ option to initiate the download of your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023.
Step 8: Once downloaded, you can choose to save the document to your DigiLocker account by clicking on the “Save to Locker” button.
The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) will announce the class 10 result 2023 today, June 2 via a press conference. Check all the latest updates on results with News18.com, Read More
Students from Maharashtra Board will need roll number and date of birth to check their scores. The roll number will be mentioned on their admit card issued by the board. Students need to keep their admit card ready to check their scores.
Students can also get their mark sheet via SMS. To avail of this facility they just need to type MHSSC followed by their roll number and send it to 57766.
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
If any student finds any error in their Maharashtra Board marksheet, they must contact their respective school authorities who will get in touch with the board. They can also directly contact the board via email.
Step 1: Log on to mahahsscboard.in.
Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra SSC result 2023, once it is activated.
Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials
Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th result will appear on the screen.
Students who pass the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions following the release of the results.
Students must obtain a minimum of 35% in each subject as well as overall average to pass the exam.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be released today on official websites — mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in.
On May 25, the Maharashtra Board released the HSC or class 12th results, with a 91.25 percent pass rate. In Maharashtra, a total of 15,68,977 students took the class 10th board exams last year, and 96.94% of them passed with a passing grade. Boys passed at a rate of 96.06%, while girls passed at a rate of 97.06%. Last year, on June 17, the Maharashtra Board’s Class 10th results were made public. SSC exams for the year 2022 were administered from March 15 to April 4. Up to 99.95% of students passed the class 10 exam in 2021. 95.30% of students in 2020 successfully completed the assessment.
Students must check their mark sheets twice after receiving the results and downloading them from the internet. Students must notify their respective schools or the MSBSHSE if there are any inconsistencies. Cross-checking their name, spelling, school, exam centre, total, grade, and pass/fail status is required.