Home » education-career » Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results Announced, 91.25% Students Pass
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results Announced, 91.25% Students Pass

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 19:37 IST

Delhi, India

The science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.09.

Among the 9 divisions of Maharashtra State Board, the Konkani division has recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.01 per cent.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 today. Candidates who appeared for their Class 12 board exams in the state can check their scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. More than 14 lakh students appeared for the board exams in the Maharashtra State Board that were conducted between February 21 and March 21.

Out of the 14.16 lakh candidates, 60,780 students appeared in the science stream, 4,04,761 students had registered for the Arts stream whereas 3,45,532 students had registered for the commerce stream. Among the 9 divisions of Maharashtra State Board, the Konkani division has recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.01 per cent.

Here is the division-wise result:

Konkan – 96.01%

Pune – 93.34%

Kolhapur – 93.28%

Amravati – 92.75%

Nagpur – 90.35%

Latur – 90.37%

Mumbai – 88.13%

Nashik – 91.66%

Aurangabad – 91.85%

A total of 12,92,468 students passed the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 91.25 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

Science: 96.09 per cent (highest)

Arts: 84.05 per cent

Commerce: 90.42 per cent

Vocational courses: 89.25 per cent

Overall: 91.25 per cent

The steps to check the MSBSHSE HSC results are:

First, visit the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in or the other ones mentioned above.

Click on the link to HSC Exam Result on this page.

A new window will open, enter your roll number in it.

The result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout of it and keep it for future admission reference.

    Last year, around 14.85 lakh students registered for the MSBSHSE exam, and the overall pass percentage was 94.22. The girls outperformed the boys with the former having a pass percentage of 95.35 and the latter having a percentage of 93.29.

    This year girls have a pass percentage of 93.73 and boys have 89.14. At 2,90,25, Mumbai has the highest number of candidates appearing for the board exams.

