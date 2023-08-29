Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2024 Tentative Schedule Released

The tentative dates for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The provisional schedule states that the HSC examination will take place between February 21 to March 23, 2024, while the SSC exam will take place between March 1 to March 22, 2024.

The tentative examination dates for Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2024 have been posted on the board’s official website, mahahsscboard.in. The board will separately share the timetable for the practical test, oral exam, and other subjects with the school and junior college prior to the exam. The board’s official website is the only place where schedules are posted, therefore students have been warned not to trust any other websites.

To help students manage their studies, the Maharashtra Board has emphasised that the HSC and SSC examination dates issued are only approximations. A final timetable for the same will be provided by the Maharashtra State Board in 2024 once the academic year is about to conclude. The timetables have been made public, per a news statement from the board, in order to alleviate the pressure on students studying for their board examinations. The final timetable will thereafter be sent to the schools in printed form. The dates listed in the final timetable should be followed by students.

The Maharashtra Board released the HSC and SSC July session 2023 supplementary results on August 28. The HSC supplementary examinations took place from July 18 to August 8, while the SSC supplementary exams took place from July 18 to August 1. A total of 45,166 students registered for class 10, and 13,487 which is roughly 29.86 per cent of them passed the exam. The HSC Class 12 supplementary test as a whole has a pass rate of 32.13 per cent. 22,144 out of 68,909 applicants who turned up for the exam passed it.

On June 2, the Maharashtra Board announced the SSC regular exam results. A total of 93.83 per cent of students passed the exam. On May 25, the HSC regular exam results were released where the total pass percentage for this year was 91.25 per cent. Konkan became the top-performing district in the HSC result this year with scores of 96.01 per cent in the HSC and 98.11 per cent in the SSC.