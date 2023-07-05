Maharashtra Board Releases HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the supplementary hall ticket 2023 today, July 5. The hall tickets can be downloaded by the respective schools for their students from the official website at mahahsscboard.in using their log in credentials.

According to the official timetable, the SSC examinations will be conducted between July 18 and August 1. The first language paper will be held on July 18 for Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi. German or French papers will be conducted in the second shift. The language papers will also be included in the SSC exams. While the HSC supplementary test will be held from July 18 to August 10. The tests will be held in two shifts, with the first one starting at 11 am and the second shift starting at 3 pm.

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards: How to Download

Step 1: Go to MSBSHSE’s official website at mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the main website, look for and click on the Institute login link for HSC and SSC.

Step 3: Enter the login details such as Username and Password.

Step 4: Check, save, and download the Maharashtra Class 12 and 10 admit cards and distribute them to the students.

The Maharashtra classes 10 and 12 admit cards will include details such as candidate name and roll number, exam name, examination centre, and address, reporting time, exam schedule, and instructions for students to follow. Students must report to their school authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit cards.

The Maharashtra Board released the SSC results on June 2. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 per cent. The results of the HSC exams were announced on May 25. This year’s overall pass rate is 91.25 per cent. Konkan achieved the status of the best-performing district with 96.01 per cent in HSC and 98.11 per cent in SSC results this year.