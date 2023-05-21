Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2023 To Be Announced Soon At mahahsscboard.in; How To Download

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Pune is expected to announce class 12th results on May 31. Meanwhile, local reports said that Maharashtra Board can release class 10th board examination results on first week of June. The date of the Maharashtra board class 10th and 12th result 2023 is yet to be officially confirmed. Past trends suggest that the Maharashtra board usually releases the results between the month of June and July.

Once released, Maharashtra Board students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the board’s official websites— mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. This year, the Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 21. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board has announced that students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper of HSC exams will be allotted six marks. Due to a printing mistake in the class 12 English paper, the Maharashtra board will be awarding 6 marks to all students who attempted the questions.

Maharashtra class 10th & 12th Board Results 2023: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to download class 10th or 12th Maharashtra Board Results depending upon on your class.

Step 3: Select the link and this will open a new tab on the screen.

Step 4: The new tab will ask for credentials like date of birth and roll number. The roll number is mentioned on the admit card issued by Maharashtra Board.

Step 5: The Maharashtra Board results SSC or Maharashtra Board results HSC will be displaced on the screen

Step 6: Maharashtra Board students can download the results and print it for future references.

top videos

In 2022, the Maharashtra board recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in class 10 exams. Out of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared in the SSC examination last year, a total of 15.21 lakh cleared the exams. While in the HSC exams 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam out of which as many as 13,56,604 managed to pass the exam. The pass percentage was 94.22 per cent.