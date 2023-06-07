Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Schedule Announced, Exams From July 18

The schedule for the 2023 supplementary examinations for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary examination schedule may be downloaded from the official website, mahahsc.in.

The schedule states that the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary examinations will start on July 18. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Supplementary Exam will be administered until August 1. For the general and bifocal (vocational) courses, the Class 12th supplementary exam will be held until August 10, and for certificate vocational courses, until August 5.

The compartment examinations are offered to students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects on the Maharashtra SSC, and HSC exams 2023. There will be two shifts for the Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary examination. However, the duration of the exam and shift schedules may fluctuate on multiple days depending on the paper.

The Maharashtra SSC result for 2023 was announced by the board on June 2 and the HSC result for 2023 was declared on May 25. The HSC examinations took place from February 21 to March 20 while the SSC exams were administered from March 2 to March 25.

With a total of 14,57,221 registered applications, 91.25 per cent of students passed the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 board exams this year. Girls outperformed boys in terms of total pass percentage, coming in at 93.73 per cent. In contrast, the passing rate for boys was 89.14 per cent. With a district-level performance of 96.01 per cent, Konkan emerged as the district with the highest HSC exam performance.

This year, 15,77,256 students enrolled to take the SSC examination, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls sitting for the board exam. The SSC Class 10 results for this year revealed that 93.83 per cent of students passed the examination. This year, girls outperformed boys in performance, with a pass rate of 95.87 per cent.