Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: How To Check MSBSHSE 10th Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today at 11 AM. More than 15 lakh students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSc exams this year are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. Students can check their SSC scores by going to the Maharashtra board’s official websites, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in, as soon as their result links are activated at 1 PM.

Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2023: How To Check Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Look for the link “Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023" or “10th Result 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 5: Double-check the entered information for accuracy.

Step 6: Click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button to submit your request.

Step 7: The Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Verify your result and take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message.

Step 3: Type “MHSSC(space)Seat Number"

Step 4: Send the message to the number 57766.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2023: How To Check ViaDigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on your device and log in using your username and password.

Step 2: If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Step 3: On the left sidebar, select ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

Step 4: From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’.

Step 5: Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.

Step 6: Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Get Document’ option to initiate the download of your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023.

Step 8: Once downloaded, you can choose to save the document to your DigiLocker account by clicking on the “Save to Locker" button.

The SSC examinations were held from March 2 to March 25, and to pass, students need to secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject.