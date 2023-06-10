Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Dates To Qualification, All You Need To Know

The Maharashtra Forest Department issued a job advertisement for Lekhpal/Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), and Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C).
Registration will start on June 10, 2023. The posts are open to Class 10, 12 pass and graduates and post-graduates.
Maharashtra Forest Guard Notification 2023
Accountant https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Accountant_2.pdf
Surveyor http://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Surveyor_1.pdf
Forest Guar- https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/Forest%20Guard_1.pdf
Steno (HG), Steno (LG), Jr.Engg., Sr. Forest Sta., Jr. Forest Sta.
https://mahaforest.gov.in/writereaddata/fckimagefile/steno.pdf
Here are the important dates
Online registration begins: June 10, 2023
Last date to apply: June 30, 2023
Details about Maharashtra Forest Guard Vacancy 2023
Accountant - 129 posts
Surveyor - 86 posts
Forest Guard - 2138 posts
Stenographer (HG) - 13 posts
Stenographer (LG) - 23 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 8 posts
Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C) – 5 Posts
Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C) – 15 Posts
Here are the eligibility criteria for Maharashtra Forest Guard 2023:
Forest Guard - Candidate must be class 10/12th pass
Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C): The candidate must have graduated from a recognised university and know the Marathi language.
Surveyor: The candidate must be a class 12 pass and have a survey training course certificate from a recognised institution and knowledge of the Marathi language.
Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B): The candidate must have passed the Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, have Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 120 words per word, Knowing the Marathi Language.
Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B): Candidate must have passed Certificate Examination in Secondary Schools, Proficiency in shorthand speed of at least 100 words per word, Knowing the Marathi Language.
Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B): Candidates must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering and knowledge of the Marathi Language.
Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C): The candidate must be having a Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and know the Marathi Language.
Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Candidate must be having a Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and know the Marathi Language.