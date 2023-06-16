Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Application Fees, Education Qualification

If you have completed your school and now want to get a government job, then there is a golden opportunity for you in the Forest Department. Forest Guard recruitment has been done on behalf of the Maharashtra Forest Department. Under which a total of 2,138 posts are being filled. The online applications have been invited from candidates for the posts. So, today let’s take a look at the various information needed to apply for the job.

According to reports, willing candidates can fill out the form for recruitment by visiting the official website, mahaforest.gov.in. For this, at first, registration has to be done on the portal; after that, the application can be made.

Eligibility:

Note that the applicant must have a 12th-grade pass certificate from a recognized board. Along with this, the maximum age of the candidate should be up to 27 years. Relaxation will also be provided to reserved category candidates within the maximum age limit.

Application fee:

After filling out the form, an online application fee will also be charged to the candidates. Where the application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 1000 and for reserved category candidates is Rs 900.

However, according to reports, the Maharashtra Forest Department published the notification for recruitment to the posts of Lekhpal/Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C).

The online registration process began on June 10 and will go on until June 30.

Educational Qualification:

Forest Guard - 10th/12th passed

Lekhpal/Accountant (Group C): A degree from an accredited university and proficiency in Marathi.

Surveyor: Successful completion of the 12th grade, a certificate from a reputable institution granting survey instruction, and proficiency in Marathi.

Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B): Passed Secondary School Certificate Exam, Shorthand Speed of at Least 120 Words Per Minute, Marathi Language Proficiency.

Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B): Passed Secondary School Certificate Exam, Shorthand Speed of at Least 100 Words Per Word, Marathi Language Proficiency.

Junior Civil Engineer (Gr. B): Civil Engineering diploma and Marathi language proficiency.

Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Post-graduate degrees in mathematics, economics, commerce, agriculture, or statistics, as well as an understanding of the Marathi language.

Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C): Post Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Agriculture, or Statistics and knowledge of the Marathi Language.