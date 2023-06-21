Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023: First Merit List to Release on June 21

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra will publish the state’s First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) first merit list and cut-off scores on June 21. Candidates can check their allotted seat, college, and FYJC cut-off on the official website at 11thadmission.org.in.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Maharashtra FYJC first merit list are advised to accept their allotted seats and complete the admission formalities before the deadline. This year, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for students seeking admission to junior colleges was conducted online. There were more than 3.7 lakh seats across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Vasai, Bhiwandi, and Panvel, according to reports.

With the release of the first merit list, students will be given a few days to confirm their admission to the allotted seats. It is important to note that if a candidate is allotted a seat in the first preferred college, then it is mandatory for him/her to confirm the admission soon. If the process is not done, then he/she will not be considered for the next round. Also, the remaining two centralised admission processes will follow soon after the completion of the first round.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal at 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Merit List’ section and click on the ‘FYJC First Merit List 2023’.

Step 3: On the new page, select the stream – Arts, Science, or Commerce. On the new login window, enter the required details.

Step 4: Key in the details like application number, roll number, and others as required. Then click on ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: The Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the merit list.

Candidates applying for admission are advised to fill out an application form online and attach scanned copies of their documents, which will serve as proof of eligibility for FYJC Class 11 admission. The mandatory documents required for admission to Class 11 are original marksheet of class 10 and the SSLC pass certificate.