Maharashtra Government Receives 183 Proposals for New Colleges For 2023-24

The Maharashtra government has received 183 proposals from universities to start new colleges this year. The state had identified 434 locations for this purpose. However, less than half of the locations identified by the government have received interest from different universities. After getting the green signal from the government, these colleges will begin the academic session 2023-24.

According to Times of India report, under Mumbai University – there are 112 proposed locations for new colleges and 28 proposals from colleges’ management were sent to Maharashtra’s higher and technical education department. A majority of these 28 proposals are for law colleges. Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune sent 31 proposals for 33 locations.

The government had set a deadline of March 31 for colleges and universities to submit their proposals from concerned management after scrutinising the offers at their level. Reports suggest that these proposals are currently being studied by the department and a final list of the approved colleges will be issued soon.

Out of the 112 proposed locations identified under Mumbai University’s plan, there were about 54 college managements that showed interest. The report state that around 26 of these proposals were rejected at the university level and only 28 proposals were sent to the department after close scrutiny. “The state is likely to scrutinise these further and release the final list of approved colleges soon,” informed an official, as per reports. Out of the 28 proposals from Mumbai University - 16 of them are for law colleges while the remaining 12 are for Science, Arts, and Commerce colleges, the official adds.

The number of proposals coming from college managements has been constantly falling for the past few years. Maharashtra had earlier identified 1,338 locations for new colleges for 2022-23. But only less than one-fourth of the total got the state’s nod, reveals a university official.

Among all the proposals coming in, there are new colleges that are also adding a burden on the universities. Mumbai University currently has 860 affiliated colleges. Recently, a college principal said that Mumbai University has enough arts, science, and commerce colleges as well as law colleges, which are being run with suboptimal resources.

