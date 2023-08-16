CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra Govt Planning SARTHI Type Institute for Muslim Students, Says Minister Sattar
Minister Abdul Sattar said that the ministry was committed to protecting Wakf properties and would ensure their optimal utilisation to help the community

Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar said an institute will be set on the lines of the state-run SARTHI to provide educational and financial help to Muslim students.

Speaking at a function on Friday, the state minister for minority development said a policy to earmark district planning committee funds for the development of minority communities will be unveiled soon.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) focuses on empowering underprivileged students from the Maratha community.

He also said his ministry was committed to protecting Wakf properties and would ensure their optimal utilisation to help the community.

Sattar said the state government had officially declared the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Janullah Shah Baba here as a pilgrimage site.

