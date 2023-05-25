Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th Result Today at 2 PM on mahresultnicin..

Live now
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:34 IST
Maharashtra, India
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce class 12th results today. As per the schedule, today at 2 pm, the board will declare class 12th results. The Maharashtra board will hold a press conference to announce the Higher Secondary Education 2023 results. While the digital marksheets will only be accessible after 2 pm on the MSBSHSE official website.
Once the Maharashtra 12th result is out, students will be able to obtain their results through the official website at mahahsscboard.in. On hscresult.mkcl.org, Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
Students can also get their marksheet via SMS. To avail of this facility they just need to type MHHSC followed by their roll number and send it to 57766. For instance, a student with roll number 44444 can check their results by sending MHHSC 44444 to 57766.
Students will need the correct roll number and date of birth to check their scores. The roll number will be mentioned on their admit card. Students need to keep their admit card ready to check their scores. Once the result is declared, then too it is essential to match all details with that to of admit card to rule out any error.
If the official websites are taking time to load, students can check their HSC result 2023 via SMS. Check the steps below:
-Go to your inbox and type an SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO.
-Then send the message to 57766.
-The Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent on the same number.
— msbshse.co.in — hscresult.11thadmission.org.in — hscresult.mkcl.org — mahresult.nic.in — news18.com
A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. 7,92,780 of those are boys and 6,64,441 are females. From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held. Details like Name, Seat Number, Subjects, Subject Code, Subject-Wise Maximum Marks, Qualifying Status, and Total Marks Obtained will be listed on the HCS marksheet.
Step 1: Log on to the official site at mahahsscboard.in.
Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra HSC/12th result 2023, once it is activated.
Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit.
Step 5: The Maharashtra 12th result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 result.
Step 7: Take a printout of the scores for future reference.
Last year, despite the pandemic-led online classes, Maharashtra Board had managed to obtain a pass percentage much higher than that of pre-pandemic times. The MSBSHSE offered a series of relaxations for students of Maharashtra board including reduced syllabus, extra time in exams, allotting home centre for written exams among others. All this combined has ensured a good pass percentage for Maharashtra in 2022.