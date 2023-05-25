Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th Result Today at 2 PM on mahresultnicin..

Read more

mahresult.nic.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in, the Class 12 result will also be made available.

A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. 7,92,780 of those are boys and 6,64,441 are females. From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held. Details like Name, Seat Number, Subjects, Subject Code, Subject-Wise Maximum Marks, Qualifying Status, and Total Marks Obtained will be listed on the HCS marksheet.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check To Check Online

Step 1: Log on to the official site at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra HSC/12th result 2023, once it is activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit.

Step 5: The Maharashtra 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check Via SMS

If the official websites are taking time to load, students can check their HSC result 2023 via SMS. Check the steps below:

-Go to your inbox and type an SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

-Then send the message to 57766.

-The Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent on the same number.

Last year, despite the pandemic-led online classes, Maharashtra Board had managed to obtain a pass percentage much higher than that of pre-pandemic times. The MSBSHSE offered a series of relaxations for students of Maharashtra board including reduced syllabus, extra time in exams, allotting home centre for written exams among others. All this combined has ensured a good pass percentage for Maharashtra in 2022.