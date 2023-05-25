Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: 91.25 Percent Students Qualified Exam; Results At mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today. The results were announced in the press conference. Students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in. Other websites that can also unable students to access results are :-

-hscresult.mkcl.org

-mahresult.nic.in

-hsc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

This year 91.25 percent students cleared the board examination. A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. Girls performed better than boys. 89.14 percent boys cleared the examination while girls have achieved overall percent of 93.73 percent. 2.97 percent drop as compared to last year.

From the total number of male students 6,84,118 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 89.14% On the other hand, total number of girls’ candidates in the exam were 6,48,985. Around 6,08,350 female candidates qualified the examination resulting in 93.77 percent pass percentage. This year as well, girls fared better than counterparts.

In the district wise result, Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent. The result is followed by Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Nasik, Latur, Nagpur and then Mumbai with 88.13%. This is the second time in a row when Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.

From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held. In Maharashtra HSC results 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. The pass percentage in 2022 was 94.22%. Huge dip from 2021, 99.6%.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2023: Check To Check Online

Step 1: Log on to the official site at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Maharashtra HSC/12th result 2023, once it is activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required credentials like Roll Number and click on the submit.

Step 5: The Maharashtra 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the scores for future reference.