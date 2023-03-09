Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 Registration Begins for BE, BPharm, Agriculture Programmes

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the registration for undergraduate programmes including bachelor of engineering, bachelor of pharmacy, and agriculture. The MHT CET application for the BE, BPharm, and agriculture programmes started today, March 8. MHT CET 2023 application window will remain open till April 7. Applicants can submit their application forms at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

As per the MH CET 2023 dates, while the registration will end on April 7, candidates will be able to do the online registration and confirmation of application form on the website with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories between April 8 and 15, 2023.

MHT CET Application Form 2023: How to Fill

Step 1: Go to the MH CET official website — mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET BE, BPharm and agriculture registration form link.

Step 3: Now, key in basic details to generate login credentials

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password generated to login

Step 5: Fill the MHTCET application form with personal, academic details

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and submit

Step 7: Download the MHT CET application

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates of Maharashtra will have to deposit Rs 600.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level exam conducted every year for admission in B.E, B.Tech, and B.Pharm courses. These courses are offered by Government and Private institutions across different states of India. The candidates of their states are also eligible to appear for the MHT CET exam.

In 2022, a total of 6,05,944 candidates registered for the MHT CET examination. Among the total number of candidates, 2,82,070 candidates belonged to the PCM group, while 3,23,874 candidates belonged to the PCB group. The number of candidates were significantly higher than last year’s, where the total number of candidates stood at 5,17,132.

