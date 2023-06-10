Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2023 on June 12 at celcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the date and time for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 results. The results will be available for download on June 12 at 11 am. Candidates can visit the official website - celcell.mahacet.org and enter their application number and date of birth to get the results.

The MHT CET exam is an important test for students who want to pursue undergraduate programs in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2023 Result: Websites to Check

1. mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

2. cetcell.mahacet.org 2023

MHT CET 2023 Result: How to Check Online

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET- cetcell.mahacet.org 2023.

2. Look for the link to the MHT CET result and click on it.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth in the provided fields.

4. Fill in the captcha code for verification and login.

5. The MHT CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Review all the details carefully and download the result.

The MHT CET examination took place in two groups. The PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group was held from May 9, 2023, to May 14, 2023. The PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group, on the other hand, was conducted from May 15, 2023, to May 20, 2023.

Along with the announcement of the MHT CET result, the authorities will also release the names of the MHT CET toppers in 2023. Candidates who achieve top ranks in MHT CET 2023 have a higher likelihood of securing admissions to prestigious engineering institutes.

Candidates who pass the Maharashtra CET exam will have the opportunity to participate in the MHT CET 2023 counselling process. The declaration of the results will determine the qualification status of candidates. Along with the result, the dates for CET counselling are also anticipated to be announced. To be eligible for seat allotment, interested candidates must complete the counselling registration process.