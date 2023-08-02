Maharashtra NEET 2023: First Provisional Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses. The list can be accessed from the admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier the merit was scheduled for July 31 but got postponed to today. State’s NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process started today, August 1, 2023. In accordance with the revised schedule for round one, applicants will have to fill their preferences online by 6 pm on August 3, 2023.

MAHARASHTRA NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023: HOW TO CHECK MERIT LIST

1- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2- On the homepage, open CAP Portal link.

3- Then, open the NEET 2023 Link

4- Once open find your name in the list.

5- Mention the login details and verify and then submit.

6-Download the merit list for future records.

MAHARASHTRA NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023: REVISED SCHEDULE

Event Date Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes August 1 Online filling of preference form Group A – MBBS and BDS candidates only August 1 to August 3 Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only August 4 Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or Cheque August 5 to August 9

State’s CET Cell will announce the first round selection list on August 4 and shortlisted applicants will be required to join physically at designated institutions between August 5 and 9 till to 5:30 pm. Students have to bring original uploaded certificates and documents and fees with them. The NEET registration for round 2 that is for AYUSH and Allied courses will begin from August 4, 2023.

All applicants who registered for the counselling procedure must upload the required scanned copies of original documents. The applicant must upload the required paperwork and get familiar with the online preference form in order to be considered for admission to medical science courses. Before completing the registration form, they should establish the student’s eligibility for admission to the various courses.