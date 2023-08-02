CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DU UG Admission 2023 LiveUPSC CSEGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Maharashtra NEET 2023: First Provisional Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org.
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra NEET 2023: First Provisional Merit List Released At cetcell.mahacet.org.

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST

Maharashtra, India

All applicants who registered for the counselling procedure must upload the required scanned copies of original documents (Representative image)

All applicants who registered for the counselling procedure must upload the required scanned copies of original documents (Representative image)

Those who have applied for the first round of NEET UG counselling can download the merit list from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for group A (MBBS, BDS) courses. The list can be accessed from the admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier the merit was scheduled for July 31 but got postponed to today. State’s NEET UG 2023 Preference Filling process started today, August 1, 2023. In accordance with the revised schedule for round one, applicants will have to fill their preferences online by 6 pm on August 3, 2023.

MAHARASHTRA NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023: HOW TO CHECK MERIT LIST

1- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2-  On the homepage, open CAP Portal link.

3- Then, open the NEET 2023 Link

4- Once open find your name in the list.

5- Mention the login details and verify and then submit.

6-Download the merit list for future records.

MAHARASHTRA NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023: REVISED SCHEDULE

EventDate
Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmesAugust 1
Online filling of preference form Group A – MBBS and BDS candidates onlyAugust 1 to August 3
Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS OnlyAugust 4
Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or ChequeAugust 5 to August 9

State’s CET Cell will announce the first round selection list on August 4 and shortlisted applicants will be required to join physically at designated institutions between August 5 and 9 till to 5:30 pm. Students have to bring original uploaded  certificates and documents and fees with them. The NEET registration for round 2 that is for AYUSH and Allied courses will begin from August 4, 2023.

All applicants who registered for the counselling procedure must upload the required scanned copies of original documents.  The applicant must upload the required paperwork and get familiar with the online preference form in order to be considered for admission to medical science courses. Before completing the registration form, they should establish the student’s eligibility for admission to the various courses.

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves travelling as its full of experience and practical knowledge. Follow her...Read More
Tags:
  1. neet
  2. medical college admissions
first published:August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 13:55 IST