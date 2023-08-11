The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell would most likely begin the registration procedure for NEET PG 2023 counselling today, August 11. Students who have passed the NEET PG 2023 exam and want to study in Maharashtra can apply. Filling out the registration form, uploading your documents, and paying the application cost are all part of the application procedure. The official website for NEET PG Maharashtra counselling is cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: How To Download
Medical students who want to register for Maharashtra NEET PG counseling online can do so by following the instructions below:
Step 1- Visit the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the direct link to register for the NEET PG counseling 2023.
Step 3: Log in using the necessary information and complete the registration form.
Step 4: Upload the requested documents.
Step 5: Pay the registration fee and save the receipt
Step 6: Print a hard copy of the application confirmation document after downloading it for further use.
Candidates must pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee, which is non-refundable, in order to register. In addition, the government will shortly publish a complete counseling schedule online. The state CET cell will announce a general list of students and a common state merit list following the completion of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 registration procedure.
The next step for candidates is to make their selections and show up to the designated medical college for document verification. The comprehensive information brochure for NEET PG 2023 has also been made available by the Maharashtra state counseling council. The official website allows medical applicants who are looking for admission into MS, Diploma, or PG programmes to check it out and download it.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: List Of Documents
- State NEET PG 2023 application form
- A copy of the NEET-PG 2023 admit card along with any photo ID such as an Aadhar card, a driver’s license, a passport, or a PAN card
- NEET PG 2023 score report
- School Leaving Certificate of class 12t]h identifying the candidate’s nationality as “Indian" Nationality Certificate/Valid Passport or MBBS degree/Passing Certificate
- Certificate of internship completion from the university or the institution’s head The internship shall be completed no later than August 11.
- Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate from the Maharashtra Medical Council or another State Medical Council in India, or an NMC Certificate from the Head of the Institute attesting to the National Medical Commission’s recognition of the Medical College/Institute where the candidate passed the MBBS examination.
- Certificate of Medical Fitness
- A copy of the receipt for the Rs. 3000 online fee payment
- Any necessary caste certificates (if applicable)