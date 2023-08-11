The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell would most likely begin the registration procedure for NEET PG 2023 counselling today, August 11. Students who have passed the NEET PG 2023 exam and want to study in Maharashtra can apply. Filling out the registration form, uploading your documents, and paying the application cost are all part of the application procedure. The official website for NEET PG Maharashtra counselling is cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: How To Download

Medical students who want to register for Maharashtra NEET PG counseling online can do so by following the instructions below:

Step 1- Visit the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the direct link to register for the NEET PG counseling 2023.

Step 3: Log in using the necessary information and complete the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the requested documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and save the receipt

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the application confirmation document after downloading it for further use.

Candidates must pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee, which is non-refundable, in order to register. In addition, the government will shortly publish a complete counseling schedule online. The state CET cell will announce a general list of students and a common state merit list following the completion of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 registration procedure.

The next step for candidates is to make their selections and show up to the designated medical college for document verification. The comprehensive information brochure for NEET PG 2023 has also been made available by the Maharashtra state counseling council. The official website allows medical applicants who are looking for admission into MS, Diploma, or PG programmes to check it out and download it.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: List Of Documents