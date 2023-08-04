Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Selection List Releases On cetcell.mahacet.org

The provisional selection list for round 1 of Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling has been released for MBBS and BDS programs today, August 4. For those aspiring to secure admission to medical colleges in Maharashtra and who have applied for the admission process, the round 1 initial allotment list is accessible on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The seat allotment list for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 has been released in the form of a PDF document. This list pertains solely to group A courses (MBBS, BDS). The document contains particulars such as All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET form number, candidate’s name, category, quota, and college code.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Selection List: How to Download

STEP 1: Open the official website by visiting cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

STEP 2: Locate the link labeled “PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST ONLY FOR MBBS/BDS COURSES-CAP ROUND 1" on the homepage.

STEP 3: Clicking on this link will redirect you to a new webpage.

STEP 4: Scroll through the provided PDF to find your AIR Rank, NEET roll number, College Code, and other relevant details.

STEP 5: Download the displayed result and ensure to print a copy for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: Allotment Instructions

1. As indicated in the allotment PDF, students are expected to join their respective colleges by 5:30 pm on August 9, 2023, which includes holidays as well.

2. The deadline for students to complete the status retention form at their respective colleges is also August 9, 2023, at 5:30 pm, encompassing holidays.

3. Colleges are mandated to authenticate original documents and verify candidates’ eligibility in accordance with the NEET UG 2023 brochure.

4. Upon reporting, students must present all original documents and fulfill the necessary fees at their chosen colleges within the specified timeframe. Candidates who fail to remit the fees and fulfill the verification requirements will have their selection revoked.

Registration for round 2 of Maharashtra NEET counseling 2023 (exclusive to AYUSH and Allied courses) will also commence today, August 4. Earlier, CET Cell Maharashtra issued the provisional merit list on August 1, and chosen candidates were required to submit their preferences by August 3 at 6 pm. Those who successfully completed this stage have been included in the selection list.