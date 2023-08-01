Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List to Release Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Steps to Download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET), Maharashtra, is all set to release the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for (MBBS and BDS) state quota seats today, August 1. Once it is issued, candidates who have applied for the first round of CAP counselling can check and download the merit list from the official website atcetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the revised schedule, students will have to fill out their preference form for Group A - MBBS/BDS only from August 1 to August 3. After which the selection list or result for such candidates will be released on August 4. These candidates will have to visit the allotted institutions in person with all the original documents and admission fees between August 5 and August 9 (up to 5:30 PM).

In addition, the online registration process for Round 2 (AYUSH and Allied programmes only) will start on August 4.

Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal atcetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link – ‘Click here for CAP portal’ section.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the NEET UG link.

Step 4: Click on the link that says – ‘provisional merit list 2023’ (when activated).

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and log in.

Step 6: The Maharashtra NEET UG 2023Provisional Merit List will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check, save and download the merit list.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Revised Schedule

Event Date Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes August 1 Online filling of preference form Group A – MBBS and BDS candidates only August 1 to August 3 Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only August 4 Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or Cheque August 5 to August 9

All applicants who registered for the counselling procedure must upload the required scanned copies of original documents. The applicant must upload the required paperwork and get familiar with the online preference form in order to be considered for admission to medical science courses. Before completing the registration form, they should establish the student’s eligibility for admission to the various courses.