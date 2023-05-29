Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result Soon, Check Pass Percentage Over the Years

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) soon announce the result date and time for the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites — mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in. Students will have to enter their exam roll numbers to check the results.

In order to clear the Maharashtra Board 10th exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as an overall average. The MSBSHSE SSC Exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

Last year, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results were declared on June 17 with an overall pass percentage of 96.94%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to 93.29%. The SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4.

The overall pass percentage was a decline from 2021 when 99.95% of students cleared the class 10 examination. Every year at least 20 lakh students register for Maharashtra Board exams including both SSC and HSC exams. In 2021, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results based on an alternative assessment mode were one of the best results recorded by the state board ever. As many as 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam. It was one of the highest results by MSBSHSE SSC. Meanwhile, in 2020, the pass percentage was 95.30%, in 2019, it was 77.10% and in 2018, it was 89.41%.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2022 96.94% 2021 99.95% 2020 95.30% 2019 77.10% 2018 89.41%

If students are unsatisfied with their results, they can choose to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts online. However, it is important to note that a fee will be charged to apply for the rechecking process. The online application form for re-evaluation will be accessible on the official website following the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.