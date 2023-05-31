Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th Result Soon, When & Where to Check

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:53 IST
Maharashtra, India
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon. It will be expected to be declared today, May 31, however, an official confirmation is awaited. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. To check their scores, students can visit the official websites of the Maharashtra board, at mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in.
The examinations were held from March 2 to 25. To pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject. Read More
Students who pass the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions following the release of the results.
Students must obtain a minimum of 35% in each subject as well as overall average to pass the exam.
The Maharashtra Board declared the HSC or class 12th result on May 25, in which the pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent. Last year, out of a total of 15,68,977 students who appeared for the class 10th board exams in Maharashtra, a total of 96.94 per cent passed successfully. The pass percentage of boys was 96.06 per cent and that of girls was 97.96 per cent. The Class 10th results for the Maharashtra Board were released last year on June 17. The SSC exams in 2022 were held between March 15 and April 4. In 2021, as many as 99.95 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam. In 2020, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam.
After getting the results, students must double-check their mark sheets after downloading them online. In case of any discrepancies, students must report to their respective schools or the MSBSHSE. They must cross-check their name and spelling, school and exam centre name, totaling, grades, and pass/ fail status.