Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Board Result to be out soon at mahahsscboard.in

Students who passed the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions following the release of the Maharashtra SSC results.

The 2023 Maharashtra Board SSC Exams took place from March 2 to March 25 and students must obtain a minimum of 35% in each subject as well as an overall average to pass the exam. Those who fall short of the required minimum marks will need to take the supplementary exam. If students fail the tests on the second attempt, they will not be allowed to move forward to the next class.

Students have the option to apply online for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets if they are dissatisfied with their results. It’s crucial to remember that there will be a fee to apply for the re-evaluation process. After the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is made public, the online application procedure for re-evaluation will begin on the official website.

The Class 10th results for the Maharashtra Board were released last year on June 17 with a pass rate of 96.94 per cent overall. 15.21 lakh students across the state passed the exam out of the 15.68 lakh students who showed up for it. Girls outperformed boys, scoring a 95.35 per cent pass percentage with boys recording a 93.29 per cent passing rate. The SSC exams in 2022 were held between March 15 and April 4.

In comparison to 2021, when 99.95 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam, the total pass percentage fell last year. For the Maharashtra Board exams, which include the SSC and HSC exams, at least 20 lakh students register each year.