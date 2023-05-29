Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Board Result to be out soon at mahahsscboard.in

Live now
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: The Maharashtra SSC 10th result for the year 2023 will be announced soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The official websites — mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in will allow students to view their results once they are released. To view their results, students will need to enter their exam roll numbers as mentioned in their hall tickets. Hence, it is important to have the SSC class 10 hall ticket handy. Read More
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|96.94%
|2021
|99.95%
|2020
|95.30%
|2019
|77.10%
|2018
|89.41%
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS
The pass rate of 96.94 per cent last year is, however, a decrease from 2021, when 99.95% of students passed the exam. It should be noted that the board examinations were not held in 2021, and the evaluation was based on internal class 9 and class 10 assessments. In 2020, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam.
Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board website.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the SSC exam result 2023 link.
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to input credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in order to view the results.
Step 4: Fill out the needed information in the designated field before submitting your request.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC mark sheet will appear on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Download or print the Maharashtra board SSC exam result 2023 for future use or reference.
Students who passed the Maharashtra SSC exams will be allowed to apply for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024
Once announced, Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be released at official websites -mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in.
The 2023 Maharashtra Board SSC Exams took place from March 2 to March 25 and students must obtain a minimum of 35% in each subject as well as an overall average to pass the exam. Those who fall short of the required minimum marks will need to take the supplementary exam. If students fail the tests on the second attempt, they will not be allowed to move forward to the next class.
Students have the option to apply online for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets if they are dissatisfied with their results. It’s crucial to remember that there will be a fee to apply for the re-evaluation process. After the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is made public, the online application procedure for re-evaluation will begin on the official website.
The Class 10th results for the Maharashtra Board were released last year on June 17 with a pass rate of 96.94 per cent overall. 15.21 lakh students across the state passed the exam out of the 15.68 lakh students who showed up for it. Girls outperformed boys, scoring a 95.35 per cent pass percentage with boys recording a 93.29 per cent passing rate. The SSC exams in 2022 were held between March 15 and April 4.
In comparison to 2021, when 99.95 per cent of students passed the class 10 exam, the total pass percentage fell last year. For the Maharashtra Board exams, which include the SSC and HSC exams, at least 20 lakh students register each year.