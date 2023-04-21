Maharashtra State Board Schools to Remain Shut in View of Heat Wave Conditions

All schools affiliated with the state board in Maharashtra will remain closed from Friday in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, the government has said.

Schools of other boards can take a decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, the School Education Department said in its order on Thursday.

It also issued instructions regarding the commencement of the next academic year after the summer vacations.

Except for the Vidarbha region, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, held in an open ground in Navi Mumbai on April 16. Opposition parties have blasted the Eknath Shinde-led state government over the deaths, accusing it of mismanagement.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to Nagpur-based Maharashtra Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius being recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of the rise in mercury levels, the timing of jungle safaris at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur has been changed with effect from April 20, an official order said.

