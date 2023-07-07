CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Maharashtra: Students Agitate Over Teachers' Shortage at Govt School in Latur District
Maharashtra: Students Agitate Over Teachers' Shortage at Govt School in Latur District

The ZP-run school at Andhori village has 213 students in classes 1 to 9 but only five teachers against the sanctioned strength of ten, said some parents during the agitation in front of the Zilla Parishad building on Wednesday

Students of a Zilla Parishad school in Ahmedpur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Latur district staged a sit-in agitation here over the shortage of teachers.

The ZP-run school at Andhori village has 213 students in classes 1 to 9 but only five teachers against the sanctioned strength of ten, said some parents during the agitation in front of the Zilla Parishad building here on Wednesday.

There are no teachers for English, social science and science for some classes, they said. “Some parents have taken their children out of the school due to this situation,” said Dinesh Suryawanshi, school management committee president.

