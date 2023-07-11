Mahindra University, La Trobe University Introduce Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering

Mahindra University and La Trobe University in Australia have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), forging a strategic partnership that offers an opportunity for students in Mahindra’s Civil Department. This collaboration will allow the students of Mahindra University pursuing civil engineering to explore the possibility of completing the final two years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University in Australia.

As part of this partnership, students will have access to scholarships worth $10000 offered by La Trobe. Moreover, upon completing two years of study in Australia, students will have a chance to apply for and receive Post Study Work Rights in Australia. Additionally, La Trobe University will contribute to the curriculum starting from the first year, providing students with exposure to an international academic framework right from the beginning of their degree.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said “We believe that this initiative will equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers on a global scale. "

The official signing ceremony took place at the Mahindra University campus, with esteemed guests attending both in hybrid mode. Notable attendees included Dr. Monica Kennedy, Minister-Counsellor Commercial and Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai; Ammar Zoeb, Director of Trade and Investment – Education, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai; and Amit Malhotra, Regional Director - South Asia and Africa, Global and Regional - Recruitment and International Operations (RIO), La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia; Prof Naveen Chilamkurti, Associate Dean (International Partnerships), La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia; and Mahnaaz Khan, Director Education, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai.

La Trobe University’s Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) programme is accredited by Engineers Australia (EA), the leading professional body for the engineering profession in Australia. The Civil Department at La Trobe works on various infrastructure projects including water, transportation, construction materials, and using machine learning for structural engineering. It has a strong research focus in the areas of sustainable food and agriculture; resilient environment and communities; understanding and preventing disease; healthy people, families, and communities; and social change and equity.