Maharashtra Supplementary Results For Classes 10, 12 Declared

The class 10 and 12, Maharashtra supplementary results is declared today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Students from Maharashtra who took the additional exams can check their results from mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in and mahresult.nic.in. To pass the Class 10, 12 Maharashtra supplementary exam, students must get a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject as well as an overall average.

Those who do not achieve the required minimum score will be required to sit for the supplementary exam. Students who fail the tests on the second try will not be allowed to advance to the next class. Below mentioned are the ways, students can check Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary results 2023.

MAHARASHTRA CLASS 10, 12 SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE

Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the exam result 2023 link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to input credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in order to view the results.

Step 4: Fill out the needed information in the designated field before submitting your request.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra class 10, 12 mark sheet will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Download or print the Maharashtra board class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2023 for future use or reference.

MAHARASHTRA CLASS 10, 12 SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023: CHECK THROUGH SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Maharashtra board supplementary exams students who are dissatisfied with the supplementary results and believe that their evaluation was incorrect can request a re-evaluation. Once the Maharashtra supplementary results is released, students can apply for re-evaluation through online mode only.

Between July 18 and August 1, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education administered the class 10 supplementary written exam in nine divisional boards, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. While the class 12 supplementary exams were administered from July 18 to August 8.