MAKAUT CET Results 2023 Declared at makaut.formflix.com, How to Download

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal has recently released the Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2023 on July 5. Candidates who have appeared for the MAKAUT CET examination can access their scores and download their rank cards from the official website at makaut.formflix.com.

The entrance exam took place on June 18 in a Computer Based test (CBT) format. The MAKAUT CET exams were conducted to get admissions in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs such as BBA, BCA, B.Sc, M.Sc, offered by the university and affiliated colleges. To check their marks, candidates can log in with the help of their registration number and password.

MAKAUT CET Result: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log in to the official website of MAKAUT atmakaut.formflix.com.

Step 2: Select the link that states ‘CET Result 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials such as your registration number and password.

Step 4: Once all the details are entered, click on the submit button.

Step 5: The MAKAUT CET Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks and if required, download the scorecard for the admission process.

The details mentioned on MAKAUT CET scorecard include the candidate’s name and roll number, sectional scores obtained in MAKAUT CET, overall scores achieved in MAKAUT CET and qualifying status, merit rank attained by the candidate.

Meanwhile, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology has also initiated the online choice filling or counselling process for MAKAUT CET from July 5. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the MAKAUT CET can now register themselves for the subsequent stages of the admission process which includes counselling and seat allocation. The last date to register for the counselling process is July 12.

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, will release a merit list containing the names and ranks of candidates who have successfully passed the MAKAUT CET examination. The merit list will be determined based on the candidates’ highest scores. The detailed schedule will be available on the official website in due time.