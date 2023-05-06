Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Over 6 Lakh Await Manabadi AP Class 10 Result, Check Time, Websites

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh, India
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6. As per the official notice, the results will be out at 11 am. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
Over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. To check their AP SSC 2023 result, candidates will need their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. The results will be announced by the Education Minister Read More
Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.
The BSEAP will be declaring the class 10 or SSC results today. The results will be announced by state education minister via a media briefing after which it will be available for students to check at the official website, bseap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students will be checking their result today. As per the official notice, result will be out by 11 am.
In 2020, the class 10 board exams were cancelled and all students were promoted to the next class. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. In 2021 too, the board recorded 100 per cent pass percentage without conducting exams. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. As many as 6.2 lakh students appeared for the written exam. The pass percentage dipped last year to 64.02 per cent.
AP Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the AP SSC result today at 11 am.
Students can also refer to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home, this list is for you –
— examresults.ap.nic.in
— results.bie.ap.gov.in
— results.apcfss.in
— bie.ap.gov.in
The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The board had recorded a pass percentage of above 90% before the pandemic. The pass percentage over the years include:
2022 – 64.02% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 100% 2019 – 94.88% 2018 – 94.48% 2017 – 91.92% 2016 – 93.26%
More than 6 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.
Step 1: Go to manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on AP SSC result 2023
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Students do not have to just download the marks memo directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 10 certificate also acts as a proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –
— Name
— Personal Details
— Exam dates, school name
— Total
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online. The credentials should be the same as the ones mentioned on admit card. Usually, the students are asked to fill roll number and date of birth.
The AP Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their AP 10th Results 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in, by using their roll number.
Students’ grades would be assigned based on their percentage scores.
Above 75%- A
60% to 75%- B
50% to 60%- C
35% to 50%- D
Below 35% would be marked as Fail
The AP SSC or AP 10th result will be available at official websites as well as mobile apps. Students can download these apps from their Google Playstore or Apple Store and check their results. Official mobile apps include –
— Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect
— AP Fiber TV
— People’s First Mobile App
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2023 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration
Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use
In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation. The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.
In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
