Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Over 6 Lakh Await Manabadi AP Class 10 Result, Check Time, Websites

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.

When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.