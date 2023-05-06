CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Over 6 Lakh Await Manabadi AP Class 10 Result, Check Time, Websites

Live now

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Over 6 Lakh Await Manabadi AP Class 10 Result, Check Time, Websites

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 LIVE Updates: As per the official notice, the results will be out at 11 am. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:22 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Manabadi AP 10th Class Results-2023 Live Updates Check out Pass Percentage Scorecard Link Toppers direct link bseap-bse-ap-gov-in (Representatiive image)

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 board exam results 2023 today, May 6. As per the official notice, the results will be out at 11 am. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. To check their AP SSC 2023 result, candidates will need their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores. The results will be announced by the Education Minister Read More

Key Events
May 06, 2023 10:19 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Check Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Latest Updates

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results today at 11 am. This year over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students needs their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores…read more

May 06, 2023 10:11 IST

AP SSC Results 2023 Live Update: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

May 06, 2023 10:06 IST

AP SSC Result: Date and Time

The BSEAP will be declaring the class 10 or SSC results today. The results will be announced by state education minister via a media briefing after which it will be available for students to check at the official website, bseap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students will be checking their result today. As per the official notice, result will be out by 11 am.

May 06, 2023 10:04 IST

AP SSC Recorded 100% Pass Percentage For 2 Years, Know Why

In 2020, the class 10 board exams were cancelled and all students were promoted to the next class. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. In 2021 too, the board recorded 100 per cent pass percentage without conducting exams. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. As many as 6.2 lakh students appeared for the written exam. The pass percentage dipped last year to 64.02 per cent.

May 06, 2023 09:56 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Who Will Announce Result?

AP Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the AP SSC result today at 11 am.

May 06, 2023 09:54 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: What Does Marksheet Look Like?

AP SSC Results 2023: What Does Marksheet Look Like?

May 06, 2023 09:52 IST

AP SSC Results: Manabadi.co.in not working? Know Other Websites

Students can also refer to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home, this list is for you –

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bie.ap.gov.in

May 06, 2023 09:50 IST

AP SSC Result: Will 10th Result be Over 90% This Time?

The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The board had recorded a pass percentage of above 90% before the pandemic. The pass percentage over the years include:

2022 – 64.02% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 100% 2019 – 94.88% 2018 – 94.48% 2017 – 91.92% 2016 – 93.26%

May 06, 2023 09:47 IST

AP SSC Results: Over 6 Lakh Students to Get Result, Know Passing Criteria

More than 6 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.

May 06, 2023 09:45 IST

AP SSC Result 2023: How to Get Result on Manabadi

Step 1: Go to manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on AP SSC result 2023

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

May 06, 2023 09:43 IST

AP SSC 10th Result: What to Check in Marks Memo?

Students do not have to just download the marks memo directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 10 certificate also acts as a proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 06, 2023 09:41 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Dcuments Required

Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online. The credentials should be the same as the ones mentioned on admit card. Usually, the students are asked to fill roll number and date of birth.

May 06, 2023 09:38 IST

AP SSC Results Live: When Was Exam Held?

The AP Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their AP 10th Results 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in, by using their roll number.

May 06, 2023 09:37 IST

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: Grading System

Students’ grades would be assigned based on their percentage scores.

Above 75%- A

60% to 75%- B

50% to 60%- C

35% to 50%- D

Below 35% would be marked as Fail

May 06, 2023 09:34 IST

AP SSC Result 2023 to be Available via Which Mobile Apps?

The AP SSC or AP 10th result will be available at official websites as well as mobile apps. Students can download these apps from their Google Playstore or Apple Store and check their results. Official mobile apps include –

— Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

— AP Fiber TV

— People’s First Mobile App

May 06, 2023 09:32 IST

May 06, 2023 09:18 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

May 06, 2023 09:17 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC their roll number and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only once the result is declared.

May 06, 2023 09:15 IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The pass percentage over the years include:

2022 – 64.02% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 100% 2019 – 94.88% 2018 – 94.48% 2017 – 91.92% 2016 – 93.26%

May 06, 2023 09:13 IST

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2023 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

Shri Botsa Satyanarayana.

In case a student is unhappy with the board result, s/he can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation. The exact dates of the re-evaluation exam and compartments exams will be announced in due course of time.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6.

When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

