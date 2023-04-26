AP Inter Second Year Result 2023 at 5 PM Today? FAQs Answered

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board (BIEAP) will release the second-year intermediate or class 12 results today, April 26 at 5 PM. In the notification, the secretary of the board, MV Seshagiri Babu said the results for both intermediate public examination and vocational courses will be announced by the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh.

BIEAP Inter Result 2023: FAQs

Q.1 Where to check BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, Manabadi.co.in.

Q.2 Documents needed to check BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

Q.3 When will BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 5 pm today, April 26.

Q.4 When will the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared at 5 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

Q.5 How many marks are required to pass the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

Q.6 How to ensure the result is error-free?

Students need to check, cross-check and verify their marks memos to rule out any mistakes. Basic things to check include calculations, spellings, personal details, subjects, and exam center location among others.

Q.7 What if BIEAP and Manabadi websites crash? Know alternative ways to check result

If the BIEAP and Manabadi websites crash while checking the results, there are several other mobile apps where students can check their marks memo. This includes— Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, DigiLocker, and News18.com.

Q.8 How to check AP Intermediate Results 2023 via SMS?

Students can check their marks via SMS by typing APGEN2 (space) roll number, and sending it to 5626.

Q.9 How to download the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year marks memo?

Step 1: Visit the official website -bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on Memorandum of Marks

Step 3: Select the required Marks memo and click on View.

Step 4: Enter Roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click Download Short memo.

Step 6: Marks memo will be displayed.

Step 7: Download and save the marks memo for future use.

Q.10 AP Intermediate Board Result 2023: What is the grading system?

According to the latest changes, students’ grades would be assigned based on their percentage scores. In the table below, you can see the Andhra Pradesh 12th grading system. Percentage Grades Awarded:

Above 75%- A

60% to 75%- B

50% to 60%- C

35% to 50%- D

Apart from the official website bieap.apcfss.in, 2nd-year intermediate results can be checked via phone in two ways — First via SMS, and secondly, students can also refer to mobile-based applications including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

In the year 2022, the overall pass percentage of BIEAP Inter Result was 61 per cent. In the AP second year exam 4,23,454 students appeared and 2,58,449 passed. The pass percentage of boys was 54 per cent, while the pass percentage of girls was 68 per cent.

