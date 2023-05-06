Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Latest Updates: Website Not Working? Know Alternative Ways to Check Result

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results today at 11 am. This year over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of Board, bse.ap.gov.in. To check their scores, students needs their login credentials including the application number mentioned on their admit card to check their scores.

Following the past trends, Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the results of students affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh. The AP Class 10th Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023.

May 6, 2023, 10:18 am: Students do not have to just download the marks memo directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 10 certificate also acts as a proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 6, 2023, 10: 15 am: More than 6 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the exam. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination and apply for re-evaluation.

May 6, 2023, 10: 09 am: The AP SSC exams were held in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The board had recorded a pass percentage of above 90% before the pandemic. The pass percentage over the years include:

2022 – 64.02% 2021 – 100% 2020 – 100% 2019 – 94.88% 2018 – 94.48% 2017 – 91.92% 2016 – 93.26%

May 6, 2023, 10.03 am: What does the AP SSC 10th pass percentage say?

In 2021, the overall pass percentage for AP SSC result was 94.88 per cent. Out of this, the pass percentage for boys was 93.68 per cent and for girls, it was 95.09 per cent. The AP SSC 2022 batch saw a drastic drop in the overall pass percentage, declining from 100 per cent in 2021 and 2020 to 64.02 per cent last year. The exams were in 2022 conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

May 6, 2023, 10:00 am: The AP Class 10 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their AP 10th Results 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in by using their roll number. Once the results are declared, the direct link to check the AP 10th Result 2023 will be provided on the official website.

May 6, 2023, 9.55 am: Students can also check their results via DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

May 6, 2023, 9.50 am: Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

May 6, 2023, 9.45 am: Students can check their results by following these steps:-

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2023 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

May 6, 2023, 9.39 am: These are some of the alternative websites students can check for their Manabadi AP SSC results 2023-

bse.ap.gov.in,

— manabadi.co.in,

— result bse.ap.gov.in,

— bseap.org,

— rtgs.ap.gov.in,

— results.apcfss.in, and

— bieap.gov.in.

May 6, 2023, 9.35 am: Today Education Minister Shri Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the much awaited results for Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2023.

AP SSC 2023: FAQs Answered

Where to check AP SSC Result 2023? Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in Documents needed to check AP SSC Result 2023? Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card. When will AP SSC Result 2023 be released? Results will be declared at 11 am today, May 6. When will the AP SSC Result 2023 toppers list be released? After the result is declared at 11 am today, the toppers list will be released soon after. How many marks are required to pass the AP SSC Result 2023? To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here