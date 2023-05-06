Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: What if Students Fail Class 10 Exam? Check Options

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has declared the AP Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) or Class 10th exam results 2023. Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education has announced the AP SSC Class 10 result through the press conference conducted by the Board at 11 am. The overall pass percentage in AP SSC result 2023 is 72.26 per cent.

With the AP board declaring the BSEAP results 2023, students can now apply for inter programmes. On the other hand, candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-counting and verification of results till May 13, 2023. The AP SSC 10th recounting of BSEAP result will be held on May 13, but there will be no revaluation of answer sheets.

Among all the schools participating in AP SSC result 2023, no students have passed from 38 schools. As per the AP 10th results 2023, English medium students recorded 80.82 per cent pass percentage whereas only 50 per cent Telugu medium students were declared pass. Nandyal district has scored the least pass percentage with 60.39 per cent.

While declaring the AP Secondary School Certificate results, the state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana today also announced the AP supplementary exam dates. The AP 10th supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The AP SSC supplementary exams 2023 timetable will be announced in two days. Students who wish to appear in the exam will have to apply by May 17.

“Government is planning to provide coaching for all failed students in select schools and districts,” Botcha Satyanarayana said while announcing the result.

He further added “30,000 people were involved in evaluation of the AP 10th answer sheets. So we are trying to create a good environment for them so that they are not inconvenienced. We are also doing an analysis of which schools are weak to take measures to improve. Next year, we are aiming to achieve 100 per cent in AP 10th exams.”

