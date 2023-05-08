Telangana Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results: How to Check Score Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results for the first and second years tomorrow, May 9 at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Telangana 1st and 2nd-year intermediate examinations 2023 will be able to access their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, respectively.

The Telangana Intermediate results 2023 can also be accessed on the candidate portal created by board by entering their roll number and password. Apart from the portal, there are other ways as well through which students can access their results 2023.

Telangana Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results: How to check online

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result in 2023 link on the webpage

Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your TS SSC result 2022 will be shown on the screen. Take a printout

Telangana Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results: How to check via SMS

If students are unable to access the official website, they can also check their results via SMS. To do so, follow the below steps-

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Soon the Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

Telangana Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results: How to check through DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose TSBIE

Step 6: Choose the TS SSC exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen

To pass the TS Intermediate exams, students must score a minimum of 35 per cent. 9,47,699 individuals total registered to take the TS Inter exams this year. Of them, 4,82,677 students sat for the Inter first-year examinations and 4,65,022 candidates sat for the TS inter-second-year exams. The Telangana board is reportedly checking the Intermediate results to make sure there are no mistakes before they are made available to the students.

On June 28 of last year, the TSBIE officially announced the Telangana Intermediate results. The pass rate for first-year students was 63.32 percent, while the pass rate for second-year students was 67.16 percent.

Read all the Latest Education News here