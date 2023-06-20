Manipal Institute of Technology Launches B.Tech in Computer Science and Financial Technology

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in India has launched an innovative undergraduate programme, the first of its kind in the country, known as the B.Tech in Computer Science and Financial Technology. The programme, which was created in partnership with fintech specialists, intends to generate graduates who are industry-ready and have a thorough grasp of banking, insurance, and capital markets. This newly launched programme strengthens MIT Manipal’s status as a leader in cutting-edge education.

At MIT, Manipal, the B.Tech in Computer Science and Financial Technology curriculum is provided by three departments: the Department of Humanities and Management, in collaboration with the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, and Mathematics.

Commander (Dr) Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of this groundbreaking program, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever B.Tech program in Computer Science and Financial Technology in India. MIT Manipal is committed to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with the evolving needs of the industry and equips students with hands-on experience to make them industry-ready. This program will enable students interested in a fintech career to acquire knowledge of both the fintech domain and technology, thereby contributing to India’s emergence as a global fintech powerhouse."

With the approval of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the B.Tech in Computer Science and Financial Technology programme at MIT Manipal is expected to play a critical role in determining the future trajectory of education in India. This programme will equip students to seize the possibilities given by this dynamic business and support India’s development as a global fintech leader while the fintech sector continues to expand rapidly.

Prof. Yogesh Pai, the Professor and Head of the Department of Humanities and Management at MAHE, emphasized the significance of the program’s introduction, stating, “The B.Tech program in Computer Science and Financial Technology at MIT Manipal marks a significant milestone in the Indian education landscape. We are excited about the opportunities this program will create for students and the transformative impact they will have on the industry."