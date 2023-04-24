Manipal Institute of Technology Launches BTech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)

Manipal Institute of Technology, a constituent engineering school under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education has announced the introduction of a new four-year undergraduate programme, B.Tech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology). This course was launched in collaboration between the Semi-Conductor Laboratory and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (E&C Engineering).

By signing Memorandums of Understanding and forming strategic alliances with illustrious institutions including the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Applied Materials, United States, the department will now be able to provide its undergraduates unmatched opportunities for growth and development, including exposure to advanced technology and industry standards of excellence.

At the launch of the new course, Cdr (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, MIT Manipal, said “The B.Tech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)programme is designed to provide students with the theoretical and practical skills required to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing field of electronics. Through this programme, students will not only gain knowledge, but they will also gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, allowing them to excel in their future careers.”

This programme is curated specifically as a part of India’s Semiconductor Mission to promote the development and scaling up of an ecosystem for semiconductors and to eliminate the skills deficit in all sectors of the industry. A wide number of topics are covered in the course curriculum, including digital electronics, VLSI design and testing, analogue and mixed-signal circuits, training using industry-standard EDA tools, and more.

Cadence, Xilinx, Spice Simulation, FPGA kits, and COMSOL are just a few of the sophisticated simulation technologies that the department is fully furnished with to give students comprehensive training.

“The semiconductor industry, in particular, is expected to require 20,000 qualified professionals by 2025 and ourprogramme aims to close this gap by providing students with the right competencies to work in this thriving industry,” said Rana.

