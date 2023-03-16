Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Begins

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education commenced in Manipur on Thursday, an official said.

A total of 38,127 students, including 18,628 girls, are giving the examination that will conclude on April 3.

Results of the assessment that is being conducted in 158 exam centres across the northeastern state will be declared in the second week of May, the official said.

Private schools have the highest number of examinees at 28,477 followed by government schools at 8,130 and state-aided institutions at 1,520.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended his best wishes to those appearing for the exam.

“Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best and the results will follow”, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrates of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC between 8 am and 1 pm in a 100-metre radius from the examination centres till April 3.

The order will not apply to government machinery engaged in the enforcement of law and order, teachers involved in the conduct of the examination, and the examinees.

Read all the Latest Education News here