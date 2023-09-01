Manipur HSE Improvement Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has released the timetable for Class 12 improvement exams. This schedule is available for students who either didn’t pass in one or more subjects or want to enhance their Class 12 scores or grade point average. You can find the timetable on the official website at cohsem.nic.in.

Following an official meeting on August 17, the council’s examination committee decided to start the higher secondary improvement exams for theory subjects on September 4 and the practical improvement exams on September 6.

The theoretical Class 12 tests are scheduled to last for three hours, starting at 10 AM and concluding at 1 PM. Simultaneously, the practical examination will commence at 10:00 a.m. The Manipur board improvement results for 2023 are expected to be released in September 2023.

Manipur HSE Improvement Exam Schedule 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Open your web browser on your computer or mobile device.

Step 2: In the address bar, type “cohsem.nic" and press “Enter" to access the official COHSEM website.

Step 3: Look for the relevant section on the website, which may be labelled as “Exam Schedule," “Notification," or “Latest News."

Step 4: To view the Manipur HSE Improvement Exam schedule for 2023, click on the appropriate link.

Step 5: The Manipur HSE Improvement Exam schedule for 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and print a hard copy of the schedule for future reference.

To ensure that the exams are conducted on the specified dates and times, the Controller of Examinations for the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued a notice regarding the improvement exam schedule to the principals and heads of schools at each institution.

The COHSEM had previously declared the Manipur Class 12 results for 2023 on May 22, 2023. The Class 12 Manipur Board exams took place from February 23 to April 1, 2023.