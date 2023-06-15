Manipur Violence: Churachandpur Medical College Students Can Study In JNIMS In Imphal

In view of the devastating ethnic violence in Manipur, the offline classes for the first year MBBS students of Churachandpur Medical College would be conducted both at the college and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, officials said on Thursday. Amidst the ethnic violence, students of Churachandpur Medical College, expressing their fear, distress and anxiety, had earlier demanded to the state government for a secure place to continue their studies.

Churachandpur Medical College Director S. Iboyaima Singh on Thursday said that responding to the Manipur government’s request and considering the current prevailing law and order situation in the state, the National Medical Commission (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) has permitted the classes (offline) for the 1st year MBBS students of the Medical College to be conducted both at the government run Medical Colleges - JNIMS in Imphal and the Medical College campus at Churachandpur.

This practice would continue until the situation of the state returns to normalcy, Singh said in a notification. The offline classes would start from June 19 at the two medical colleges. The students were asked to opt as per their convenience, the college where they intend to attend the classes, the medical college director said.

The first batch of students are pursuing their first-year MBBS course at the newly set up medical college, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 this year. Of the total 100 students, around 60 hail from the valley regions of Manipur.

After the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, hundreds of students, government employees and other people, belonging to seven northeastern and other states of the country, were rescued by their state governments after making special arrangements.

Hundreds of students of all the northeastern and other states have been studying in the Imphal based Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Central Agricultural University and other Central government-run institutions