Many Countries Urging India To Open IIT Campuses: PM Modi

On the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 on July 29. During his address at the event, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s growing importance as a “nursery of new possibilities,” with various countries contacting India to create IIT campuses and foreign universities showing interest in establishing campuses in the country.

PM Modi also cited instances of software and space technologies, claiming that competing with India’s capabilities is difficult. In terms of defence technology, the Prime Minister asserted that India’s strategy of ‘least cost’ and ‘highest quality’ will be a success. He further stressed that the respect for India’s education system has gone up tremendously in the world as the country’s industrial repute and start-up growth ecosystem have grown.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the number of Indian institutes is growing in all worldwide rankings and announced the establishment of two IIT campuses in Zanzibar and Abu Dhabi.

“Many other countries are also urging us to open IIT campuses in their own countries”, PM Modi said during his address. He also mentioned how many worldwide universities are eager to develop campuses in India as a result of the favourable changes in the education ecosystem. Prime Minister Modi announced that two Australian institutions will establish campuses in Gujarat’s GIFT City, as per a press release.

On July 16, IIT Delhi announced plans to open a new international campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, by 2024. On July 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the signing of an agreement between the two governments to that effect. This will be the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’s second global campus.

In an interview with News18 in January, IIT Delhi head Professor Rangan Banerjee stated that the institute will be establishing a new campus in Abu Dhabi and that discussions about doing so had been ongoing since last year.

IIT Madras announced the opening of its campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, as the first worldwide IIT campus, beginning in October of this year. IIT Kharagpur, on the other side, is in discussions to establish an international campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.