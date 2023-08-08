Marijuana Plantation Found on Gujarat University Hostel Campus

Months after the discovery of marijuana plantation at Marwadi University in Rajkot, another cannabis plantation has been discovered, this time on the hostel campus of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, adding to the growing concerns about drug usage among students.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were the ones who stumbled upon the marijuana plants during a routine inspection. However, the official confirmation regarding the nature of the plants will come only after conducting the necessary tests.

The marijuana plants were found near D Block within the Gujarat University hostel campus. Two distinct plants were found, one measuring 6.5 feet and the other 5.5 feet in height. Authorities are suspecting the presence of several other plants in the vicinity.

NSUI President Narendra Solanki expressed grave concerns about the increasing trend of drug consumption among students.

He pointed out that a similar incident had been previously reported at Marwad University in Rajkot, but no concrete actions were taken to address the problem. Solanki emphasised that it’s not just marijuana, but other intoxicating substances are also putting the student community at risk.

Demanding swift action, Solanki called upon the government to take immediate notice of the matter and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. As per sources, a team from the Gujarat University police station is probing the matter.