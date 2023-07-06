CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mark Your Calendars As School Holiday Schedule For July And August Is Here
Mark Your Calendars As School Holiday Schedule For July And August Is Here

Parents and children are looking forward to the weekend.

With monsoon arriving, here's a list of when schools will remain closed in July and August.

As the summer break concludes, schools and colleges have reopened, but the scorching heat persists, making it challenging for students to attend classes. In the midst of this, everyone eagerly awaits the weekends and additional holidays. To ease the anticipation, we have compiled a list of upcoming school closures in July and August. Parents and students can look forward to these well-deserved breaks during this period. Stay tuned for moments of respite from the heat and an opportunity to recharge before diving back into the academic routine.

Tentative July Holidays

1- July, 8th, Saturday (2nd Saturday of the month)

2- July, 9th, Sunday

3- July, 15th, Saturday

4- July,16th, Sunday

5- July, 22nd, Saturday

6- July, 23rd, Sunday

7- July, 28th, Muharram

8- July, 29th, Saturday + Muharram

9- July, 30th, Sunday

10- July, 31st, Last day of the month

Following the July holiday schedule, most schools will be closed on specific days. The frequency of closures varies, with some schools following a five-day week and having two holidays each week. Playgroup schools typically have several holidays marked on their calendars. It’s worth noting that while some schools and universities observe a holiday on the last day of the month, others may not. Stay updated with your school’s specific schedule to plan accordingly for the upcoming holidays in July.

Tentative August Holidays

1- August, 5th, Saturday

2- August, 6th, Sunday

3- August, 12th, Saturday (2nd Saturday)

4- August, 13th, Sunday

5- August, 15th, Independence Day

6- August, 16th, Parsi New Year

7- August, 19th, Saturday

8- August, 20th, Sunday

9- August, 26th, Saturday

10- August, 27th, Sunday

11- August, 29th, Onam

12- August, 30th, Raksha Bandhan

13- August, 31st, Last day of the month

Some of the holidays on the list for August are state-specific. For example, the Parsi New Year has been recognised in some schools but not in others. Similarly, no school has a holiday on the last day of the month.

