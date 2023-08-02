School Holidays in August: Long Holiday for Schools This Month, Check Schedule Here

August is a month of festivities and holidays, making it an ideal time for families to plan a vacation together. From Raksha Bandhan to Nag Panchami, several festivals will be celebrated throughout the month, providing ample opportunities for quality family time. To facilitate your planning, here is a list of upcoming school closures in August:

August 5 (Saturday) and August 6 (Sunday): As the weekend approaches, families can use these days to unwind and spend time together.

August 8 (Tuesday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat Festival is Sikkim’s oldest and most significant festival, particularly important for the Lepcha tribe. This festival is celebrated in Sikkim, and the local government has declared a holiday.

August 9 (Wednesday): International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed worldwide to promote awareness and protect the rights of indigenous communities. In Jharkhand, the government has announced a school holiday on this occasion.

August 12 (Second Saturday) and August 13 (Sunday): Another weekend to plan a short family getaway or indulge in local festivities.

August 15 (Tuesday): Independence Day is celebrated across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies in schools and various other patriotic events.

August 16 (Wednesday): Parsi New Year is mainly celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra, and some state governments have declared a holiday on this occasion.

August 19 (Saturday) and August 20 (Sunday): Yet another opportunity for families to enjoy a relaxing weekend together.

August 21 (Monday): Nag Panchami Puja will be observed on this day. Schools across most states in India will be closed to mark this occasion.

August 26 (Saturday) and August 27 (Sunday): The last weekend of the month offers a chance to make lasting memories with your loved ones.

August 29 (Tuesday): Onam, the annual Indian harvest festival, is celebrated mainly in Kerala, and schools may remain closed in the region.

August 30 (Wednesday): Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrated in many states across India, will bring joy to families, and schools are likely to have a holiday.

With numerous holidays throughout the month, August presents an excellent opportunity for families to bond and create cherished memories. Whether you plan to explore the rich cultural celebrations during Tendong Lho Rum Faat Festival in Sikkim or witness the grandeur of Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremonies, this month offers a diverse range of experiences.