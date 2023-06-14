Mastering The UPSC Mains Exam 2023: Proven Tips And Study Techniques

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Service Preliminary Exam Results 2023 on June 12. The preliminary exam was held on May 28 this year, and a total of 14624 candidates were successful in clearing the prelims. Those who have qualified will now appear for the UPSC Civil Service Mains exam, which will begin on September 15.

Candidates, who belong to the General category are eligible to take the Civil Service Examination six times. On the other hand, candidates from the SC and ST categories get an unlimited number of attempts, while OBC candidates have a maximum of nine attempts to appear for the examination. PwBD candidates from the general and EWS categories are likewise allowed nine attempts.

How to apply for UPSC Mains 2023?

Following the examination guidelines, candidates, who have cleared the UPSC Prelims, are obligated to fill out a form on upsc.gov.in. This form is known as the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. After completing the form, candidates are advised to retain a copy for their records, as interview questions may be based on their contents. Specific dates and instructions for filling out and submitting the DAF-I will be provided in due course.

Strategy for UPSC Mains 2023 preparation

Current affairs should be given utmost importance during the preparation of the exam. It is suggested that candidates be well aware of the current affairs of the past for at least one and a half years. In 2023, the UPSC Mains exam will be held in September, so candidates are suggested to prepare for current affairs in June 2021. They are also advised to have a strong hold on NCERT books and then move on to other sources.

Sources for current affairs for UPSC Mains 2023

1- Newspaper (The Hindu/The Indian Express)

2- Press Information Bureau (PIB)

3- Economic and Political Weekly (EPW)

4- Comprehensive daily news analysis

Importance of writing practice

Reportedly, the UPSC Mains Exam does not give marks for superficial answers. It is suggested that candidates practice writing answers in depth.