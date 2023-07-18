Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Invites Applications For 60 Non-executive Posts

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), one of the leading shipbuilding yards in Mumbai, has released the official notification for 60 non-executive posts. Interested applicants can apply on or before July 31. The MDL has earned a reputation for quality work and for producing warships for the Indian Navy Coast Guard. MLD has built a total of 801 vessels including 27 warships.

Important dates:

Application started: July 10.

Last date of application: July 31.

Age Criteria:

The maximum age limit is 38 years and the minimum age criteria is 18 years. For age relaxation of ex-servicemen, OBC/SC/ST candidates need to visit the official notification.

Vacancy:

Electrician: 3

Fitter: 6

Pipe Fitter: 10.

Rigger: 4

Composite Welder: 3

Structural Fabricator: 14

Draughtsman: 5

Carpenter: 4

Electric Crane Operation: 3

Machinist: 1

Painter: 5

Personal assistant cum Clerk: 2

Selection Process:

Written test.

Experience marks in the shipbuilding industry.

Shortlisted based on a written exam, candidates will be called for a skill test.

Document verification.

Medical examination.

Education Qualification:

Applicants need to refer to the official notification regarding the eligibility of the specific posts. Applicants should be 10 standards qualified with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) trade.

Salary:

Salary will range from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 64,360 per month.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, www.mazagondock.in.

Select the careers option, and click on the online recruitment bar.

Select on Non- executive tab

Fill up the application form and submit the form.

Application fee (Rs. 100 for OBC category, SC/ST/PWD are exempted).

Further, click on the validation link (received in your email), and log in using the username and password.

Ensure to submit your application form and check the status stating “submitted successfully”.

Download the form and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Documents required:

Printout of the application form.

Payment receipt (if needed).

DOB certificate.

Qualification certificates

Caste certificates/PWD certificates (if applicable).

Experience certificates.

General Instruction:

Application fees once paid, will not be refunded.

Applicants can be rejected if any documents provided are fake or inaccurate.

Candidates are required to upload their signature and photograph on the portal.

The generation of the application number does not imply the selection of the candidate.

Applicants should have an active email ID to receive updated information.