MBA Student Hailing from Bihar Dies by Suicide
1-MIN READ

MBA Student Hailing from Bihar Dies by Suicide

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:44 IST

New Delhi, India

No suicide note has been found and the reason behind his death is being ascertained (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Ebaduddin, a native of Sultanganj in Patna, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his flat, the police said

A 25-year-old MBA student hailing from Bihar died allegedly by suicide at his rented accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Gafoor Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

Ebaduddin, a native of Sultanganj in Patna, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his flat, the police said, adding his family has been informed.

The incident came to light on Saturday when neighbours called the police.

No suicide note has been found and the reason behind his death is being ascertained, they said.

”We have recorded statements of the relatives and no foul play has been found or suspected. The body has been kept at AIIMS mourtary. He was studying at Jamia and lived alone at Gafoor Nagar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
first published:April 10, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 10:44 IST