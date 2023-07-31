MBBS Seats Increased By 110% Across India Since 2014: Health Ministry

There has been an increase of 110 per cent in MBBS seats, according to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. The minister said that the number of seats has increased from 51,348 in 2014 to 1,07,948 as of now. Additionally, the number of postgraduate (PG) seats has increased by 117 per cent from 31,185 in 2014 to 67,802, he added.

These numbers were made public in response to a question raised by M Badruddin Ajmal related to the numbers, a Lok Sabha representative for Dhubri, Assam.

“The Government has raised the number of medical colleges which led to an increase of MBBS seats. There is an increase of 82 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 704 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 110 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,07,948 as of now, for Post Graduate seats an increase of 117 per cent from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 currently,” Mandaviya said.

A centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) for the “establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals" has approved 101 medical colleges in the last five years, according to Mandaviya, including one in Assam.

Under the CSS scheme, priority is given to underserved areas and aspirational districts without a public or private medical college. The ratio of funds shared by the central government and state governments is 60:40 for the other states and 90:10 for northeastern and special category states.

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB), through the National Board of Examinations (NBE), has been recognised for appointment as faculty members, the Minister announced in response to the issue of a faculty shortage.

According to Mandaviya, there are now fewer restrictions on the number of beds, faculty staff, and other facilities needed to establish medical institutions.

There is an increase in government colleges from 253 in 2018-19 to 355 in 2022-23. Since 2018, there has only been an increase in this statistic—279 in 2019–2020, 289 in 2020–2021, and 322 in 2021–2022. Postgraduate seats have also increased by 117 per cent in addition to undergraduate seats. From 31,185 seats in PG Medical in 2014 to 67,802 seats as of now.