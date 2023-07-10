MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

An MBBS second-year student allegedly died by suicide at his house here on Sunday, police said.The 21-year-old, studying at a state-run medical college here was reportedly under depression. He was undergoing treatment for it for the past few years but had ”stopped” taking medicines for the last two months, they said.

When his family members were away, he allegedly took the extreme step by causing injuries to his thigh using a razor blade, a police official said.

His family members after returning to the house informed the police about the incident, the official said.

A case was registered at Jagadgirigutta police station.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)