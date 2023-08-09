MBBS To IAS, Dr Anjali Garg's Story Proves Sky Is The Limit

True dedication and hard work can lead anyone to achieve success. Hailing from Chandigarh, Anjali Garg secured the 79th position in the UPSC 2022 results, successfully clearing the exam on her second try. It must be noted here that she had already completed her MBBS and was practising at Safdarjung Hospital.

Dr Anjali Garg completed her schooling at DAV Model School, Chandigarh, and later moved to Delhi to pursue an MBBS. Now she is an IAS officer serving the nation.

She is currently settled in Panchkula, Haryana, and was smart in her academics since childhood. She is passionate about dancing and singing and used to participate in her school’s activities. Her journey to become an IAS officer was not smooth and easy. Anjali faced difficulties managing her internship and long duty hours, but she never wanted to sacrifice her goal. She always had a positive attitude towards life and success and never thought of giving up.

Her father Vinod Garg is a broker in the share market, whereas her mother is a homemaker. Her elder brother, Anuj Garg, is an MBA degree holder and works for an MNC organisation located in Gurugram.

Anjali dreamt of joining the civil services and while pursuing her MBBS course, she realised that the facilities for good healthcare were lacking. So, she soon started preparing for the UPSC examination. She secured the 5th rank in the Haryana Civil Service exam.

Anjali said to the media once that her main focus is on women’s empowerment and child education and that she wants to help out doctors with her strategies and tips. She wants to solve problems at the grassroots and improve the healthcare facilities in our nation.

She shared in an interview that she would continue with her passion and practise during her break but will not give up on dancing and singing even in the near future. She also wants to prioritise her fitness to serve as an officer for the nation.