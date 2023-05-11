MBoSE Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Students Achieve Top Rank by Learning From YouTube

Rishab Purkayastha of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School has made his mark in the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination 2023 by achieving the top spot in the commerce stream. The class 12 results were announced on May 9. In the commerce stream, a total of 79.31 per cent of students passed the exam.

Despite coming from a family where his father runs a small pan shop at Jail Road Bazaar and his mother works at a parlour as a daily wage earner, Purkayastha has not been held back by financial difficulties. His father has always provided him with unwavering support and care. Expressing gratitude towards his parents, Purkayastha says that he hopes to bring a smile to their faces and considers it the biggest achievement of his life.

Purkayastha has been motivated by his parent’s hard work and struggles, leading him to believe that he should also work hard to support them. He plans to pursue B.Com in accounting and finance from Anthony’s College, with the ambition of becoming an investment banker.

He credits his teachers’ constant motivation and hard work, along with his self-learning through YouTube, for his success. He revealed that the secret to his success was to expand his knowledge base by utilising online resources such as YouTube. He believes that with the advent of artificial intelligence technology, it is critical that people utilise these resources to the fullest to achieve greater heights than we previously imagined possible. Rishab Purkayastha’s father, Biplab Purkayastha, is overjoyed at his son’s success but is also worried about his future like any other parent would be.

Another commerce stream student, Akshat Das, who ranked fourth in the class 12 MBoSE examination, has a similar story to Rishab’s. Das has also experienced similar challenges with his father being a daily wage earner and his mother running a fast food shop. However, with his parents’ support and the encouragement of his teachers, Das who was an average student, managed to achieve a top rank in the class 12 commerce stream.

top videos

He plans to pursue B.Com with accountancy honours and subsequently continue with his plan of doing the Company Secretary (CS) course. Das also believes that studying with the help of educational YouTube videos has been an excellent extra measure along with all of the maths, accountancy, and economics tuition that has gone into guaranteeing his success.

The growth of platforms such as YouTube significantly helps the younger generation as educational videos can be used to clarify concepts and queries at any point in time. These success stories show that with hard work, dedication, and the right usage of resources available, anyone can achieve their goals and succeed.