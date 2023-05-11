CHANGE LANGUAGE
MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: Mizoram Board 10th Results Declared, How to Check
1-MIN READ

MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: Mizoram Board 10th Results Declared, How to Check

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mizoram, India

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and registration number to access the result (Representative Image)

Candidates who have appeared for High School Leaving Certificate in the state will be required to check and download the result from the official website of MBSE- mbse.edu.in

Candidates who have appeared for High School Leaving Certificate in the state will be required to check and download the result from the official website of MBSE- mbse.edu.in. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and registration number to access the result.

The Board conducted the Class 10 board examination in February-March 2023. Around 18 thousand candidates have appeared for the HSLC examination in the state.

MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Type MBSE10 < Roll number >

Step 2: Send to 5676750

This year, Mizoram Board HSLC exams were conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023. Students further need to secure 33 per cent in each subject to be declared pass in Mizoram 10th results 2023.

In 2022, the HSLC results was announced on May 17. A total of 18357 candidates had registered for the MBSE, HSLC test and 17417 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of 12304 candidates passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 70.64 percent overall. In 2021, the HSLC pass percentage for HSLC examinations was 82.43 per cent, which broke previous records of the highest pass percentage recorded.

    The board is also likely to announce the MBSE HSSLC Result 2023 soon, however, there is no official confirmation on when the results will be released. “As of yet, the declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date/time is decided. However, last year, MBSE announced HSSLC Examination Results 2022 on May 31, 2022," reads the MBSE partner website.

